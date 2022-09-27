MoonEdge Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,225.00 (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. MoonEdge has a market capitalization of $432,088.71 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One MoonEdge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010903 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071519 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00156147 BTC.
MoonEdge Coin Profile
