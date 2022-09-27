Moonriver Reaches Market Cap of $110.29 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $10.52 or 0.00055315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $110.29 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,484,145 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.