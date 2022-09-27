MoonStarter (MNST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $154,411.00

MoonStarter (MNST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, MoonStarter has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. MoonStarter has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonStarter coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MoonStarter Coin Profile

MoonStarter was first traded on June 6th, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MoonStarter is moonstarter.net.

MoonStarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOONSTARTER Mission is to be the single-stop multi-chain launchpad for selected projects without distinction of the blockchain used. While the current project landscape is scattered and dependent on the blockchain used, MOONSTARTER will offer the possibility to launch on one or multiple selected blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonStarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonStarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonStarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

