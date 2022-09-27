Morgan Stanley Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $163.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WCN. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 37.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 308,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $3,249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,369,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,664,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

