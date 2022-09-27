Morgan Stanley Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $212.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Equifax Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $173.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.77. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equifax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

