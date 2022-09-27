Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $110,661.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

