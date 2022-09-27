Morpheus.Network (MNW) Reaches Market Cap of $21.64 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $21.64 million and $93,135.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,049.69 or 1.00007580 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058337 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064847 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto.

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MNW (formerly MRPH) is the fuel of Morpheus.Network’s automation platform. It allows Ethereum-based Smart Contracts to be used as predetermined, automated work contracts, shipping & customs documents, and automated international payments. Tokens can be used as a value-based utility (as cash), or to pay for transaction fees. In essence, MNW tokens power the necessary components to optimize global trade. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

