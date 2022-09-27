Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00013392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $83,091.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Profile

Moss Carbon Credit’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s total supply is 2,831,172 coins. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moss Carbon Credit’s official website is moss.earth.

Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

