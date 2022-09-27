Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

NYSE:MSI opened at $225.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.01 and a 200 day moving average of $227.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

