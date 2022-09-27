Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Motorsport Games to $0.60 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Motorsport Games

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 230.11%. Research analysts expect that Motorsport Games will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

