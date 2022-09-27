MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.4 %

MSCI stock opened at $420.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.66.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

