mStable USD (MUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $32.87 Million

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $32.87 million and approximately $6,652.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011047 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 33,058,194 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

