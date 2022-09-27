Munch Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $382,651.00 (MUNCH)

Munch Token (MUNCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Munch Token has a market cap of $382,651.00 and approximately $15,138.00 worth of Munch Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Munch Token has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Munch Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Munch Token

Munch Token launched on April 14th, 2021. Munch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Munch Token’s official website is munchtoken.com. Munch Token’s official Twitter account is @munchtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Munch Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Munch is a digital currency that replaces the ‘bite’ taken by traditional financial systems and distributes it to community-chosen causes and in rewards to its users. By collecting a 3% transaction fee from all Munch transactions, rewards are distributed evenly between our community and an accredited charitable cause, decided by the community. On each transaction, the percentage distributed to charity is taken from the transaction and stored in the contract’s address, rather than a private wallet. Uniswap’s router’s functions convert the token to ETH and automatically send directly to the charity’s address.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Munch Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Munch Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Munch Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

