My DeFi Pet Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.66 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and $2.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004743 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.62 or 0.01661234 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00037291 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

