MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $42.49 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $53.62 million and approximately $42.49 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00008796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.02 or 0.99869157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00055767 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063785 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

