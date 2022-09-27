Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0003

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $641,086.22 and $52.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,831,678,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Myriad

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | GitHub “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars.

