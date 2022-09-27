Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NBRV stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.