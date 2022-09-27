Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NBRV stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $35.00.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
