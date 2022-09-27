Nafter (NAFT) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Nafter (NAFT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. Nafter has a total market cap of $953,796.00 and $8,846.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nafter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nafter has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004597 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.84 or 0.01640227 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Nafter Coin Profile

Nafter is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Nafter’s total supply is 997,657,799 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nafter

According to CryptoCompare, “Nafter is an online NFT marketplace where creators and fans can interact, sell, and collect unique content. Every picture tells a story and, using Nafter, influencers, and creators can sell unique NFTs to their fans, each of whom can own a slice of the story.”

