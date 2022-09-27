Nahmii Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.42 Million (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Nahmii has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nahmii has a total market cap of $11.42 million and $34,590.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nahmii coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nahmii alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.13 or 0.01828554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00253514 BTC.

Nahmii Coin Profile

Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork. The official website for Nahmii is www.nahmii.io. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nahmii Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nahmii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nahmii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nahmii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nahmii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.