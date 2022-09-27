NAOS Finance Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $110,990.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance launched on April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 216,970,525 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAOS Finance’s official website is naos.finance.

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

