National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$155.68.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$150.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$102.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.