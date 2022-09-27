National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Critical Contrast

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus target price of $60.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.00%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $585.67 million 6.46 $105.25 million $0.99 41.63 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $6.41 million 3.06 $250,000.00 $0.08 26.88

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 14.91% 4.79% 1.97% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 9.91% 18.46% 4.43%

Volatility and Risk

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

