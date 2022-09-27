Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.55

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $8.41. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 63,977 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Nature’s Sunshine Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 9,622 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $92,948.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,370,222.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $144,882 over the last three months. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,245,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 235,375 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth about $2,929,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 338,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 112,502 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 74,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.