Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $16.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

NAVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Down 0.7 %

NAVI opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

