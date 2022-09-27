Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

About Boeing

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

