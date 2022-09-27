Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,207 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

