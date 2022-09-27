Naviter Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after acquiring an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after purchasing an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.