Naviter Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,376 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

