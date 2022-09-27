Naviter Wealth LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,106 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

