Naviter Wealth LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,771,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $158.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.17.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.