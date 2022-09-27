Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $432,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 82,094 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

