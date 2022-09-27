Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $500,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.56. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

