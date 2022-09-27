Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Paramount Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Price Performance

PGRE opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,550.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

