Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after buying an additional 651,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after buying an additional 414,352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 97.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,165,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 397,980 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.5 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

