Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.50.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

