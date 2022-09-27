Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.26.

First Solar Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $140.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,658. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

