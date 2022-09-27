Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $31,070,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $22,145,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in ABB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

ABB Price Performance

NYSE:ABB opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

