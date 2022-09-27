Naviter Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,245,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after buying an additional 236,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

