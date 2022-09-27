Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 109 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,429,000 after acquiring an additional 224,811 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.5 %

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $139.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.44 and its 200 day moving average is $165.52. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

