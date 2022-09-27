Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 408 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

NXRT opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

