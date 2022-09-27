Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 6,167 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $315.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

