Naviter Wealth LLC Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Trading Down 4.9 %

National Grid Profile

Shares of NGG opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.