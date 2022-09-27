NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,397 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBTB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 165,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,089.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

