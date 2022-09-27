Neblio Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00014210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $54.73 million and approximately $33.78 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded 85.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,566,186 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

