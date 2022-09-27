Nerve Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $784,549.00 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $784,549.00 and $634,417.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2021. Nerve Finance’s total supply is 128,309,588 coins. Nerve Finance’s official website is nerve.fi. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve is an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) designed for low-slippage trading of stablecoins and other pegged assets. Nerve launched its signature 3Pool with a basket of dollar-pegged stablecoins consisting of BUSD, USDT and USDC. The protocol has since established an fUSDT metapool and pegged BTC and ETH pools in service of its cross-chain Nerve Bridge, as well as an rUSD metapool in collaboration with Ramp DeFi and a UST metapool in collaboration with Terra. More pools are constantly in development, and projects are welcome to apply to develop a metapool with Nerve through the BUIDL program.”

