NerveNetwork (NVT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.81 Million

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $81,658.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork uses the hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 224,973,376 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem.For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains.Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT).Proof of Credit (PoC) is a special PoS protocol where the credit is a special kind of stake quantifying whether the node's activity is beneficial to the system. Any nodes cannot change their credits arbitrarily.”

