Nestree (EGG) Trading 6% Lower This Week

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 6% against the dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $21.81 million and approximately $239,189.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00839474 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nestree

