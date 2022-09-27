Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $142,932.52 and approximately $233.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00040595 BTC.
About Netbox Coin
Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Netbox Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.