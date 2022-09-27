NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.32 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.72.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
