Netvrk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.88 Million (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Netvrk coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Netvrk has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. Netvrk has a total market cap of $9.88 million and $420,133.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netvrk Coin Profile

Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Netvrk is https://reddit.com/r/NetVRk.

Netvrk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Netvrk is a multichain metaverse on the blockchain, with tools that allow you to monetize your content via NFTsThe NETVRK token can be used to buy assets within the virtual world such as buildings, vehicles, houses etc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netvrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netvrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

